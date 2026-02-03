Tap Factory poster

A BLEND of dance, acrobatics, percussion and comedy is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Tap Factory will visit the city theatre on 10th February.

A spokesperson said:

“Brace yourself for an electrifying display of high-energy dance, explosive percussion and jaw-dropping acrobatics, seamlessly interwoven with live music and dazzling choreography.

“This mind-blowing experience will ignite your senses and get your toes tapping – it’s fast-paced, furiously funny, and perfect for the whole family.”

Tickets are £32 and can be booked online or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments