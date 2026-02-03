LICHFIELD City Women moved top of the table after a 4-1 win over Telford Town.

Courtney Dilger and Shelbie Cartwright were lively early on, both testing the visiting defence.

City thought they had taken the lead from a corner when Loren Cooper steered the ball home, but the goal was ruled out for handball.

The breakthrough eventually came when Dilger’s cross was turned into her own net by a Telford defender.

Lichfield doubled their advantage before the break when Donna Millward steered a header past the visiting keeper.

It was 3-0 when Chloe Hood’s through ball allowed Corinna Williams to slot home just before the hour mark.

Telford pulled one back when Libby White headed over Lichfield keeper Erica Turner.

But it was City who had the final say when Cooper finished off a delivery from Shelbie Cartwright.