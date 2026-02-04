A LICHFIELD business has boosted its workforce with four new appointments.

Fullbrook Nursery says the move will bolster its capabilities in sales and marketing.

Phil Newman joins as domestic sales manager, while Simon Ford has taken on the sales executive role, while Gaynor Way has been appointed as cash and carry sales executive.

Completing the new recruits is marketing executive Sarah Wicks

Managing director Daniel Gee said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Phil, Simon, Gaynor and Sarah to the Fullbrook team. “Each brings valuable experience and a real enthusiasm for what they do, and together they strengthen our ability to support customers with the high levels of service and expertise that Fullbrook Nursery is known for.”