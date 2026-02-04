PLANS for a 1.99% increase in council tax are set to be discussed by councillors.

Lichfield District Council’s proposed rise in the precept – the share of the bill it takes – will be debated by the cabinet at a meeting next week.

The move would see a Band D property pay £201.79 a year to the local authority, an increase of £3.94.

The figure is below the maximum of 2.99% which a rise can be without triggering a referendum on the issue.

But in a report, Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance, said future local government reorganisation could see residents facing changes to their bills in the coming years.

“Council tax income will be a critical element of ensuring the financial resilience of new authorities. There will be a process where all council tax levels for existing constituent authorities are harmonised into a single rate for each new authority. “The approach to setting the council tax rate is still to be decided, however it is likely to be based on the highest, lowest or average of existing levels. “Residents served by existing councils with lower Band D council tax levels will see higher increases as the harmonisation process is implemented if the approach is based on highest or average existing levels. “It is therefore critical that the longer-term consequences for residents and future settlements are considered in the context of council tax increases in 2026-27 and 2027-28.”