A NEW development of more than 200 homes in Lichfield has seen its first properties go up for sale.

The Miller Homes development in Streethay – known s The Choristers – saw construction work get underway after planning permission was granted last year.

The 19.2-acre site will be accessed via Morgan Mews and feature two to five-bedroom homes.

Carl Cooke, sales director of Miller Homes West Midlands, said:

“Construction work is now well underway on the first selection of our properties being delivered in Streethay, so releasing the homes for sale is the natural next step at The Choristers. “Miller Homes has a history of new housing in this part of Lichfield following the success of our previous development nearby, so we’re very aware of the need for new housing in Streethay, of which we’re aiming to help meet that need with 200 new high-quality homes. “We are looking forward to shortly announcing our plans for opening a showhome at The Choristers, before we will welcome our first new homeowners to Streethay later this year. “

The development will also feature a play area and a space to the south of the site designated for allotments.

Prices for a two-bedroom property at The Choristors as part of the initial release of homes start at £307,500