A FREE lunchtime concert series is launching in Lichfield.

Home at The Hub will feature world music an international artists in the heart of the city centre.

It will launch when Millicent Chapanda performs on 25th February.

The traditional mbira player is a British-based Zimbabwean and fuses dance and storytelling with music based on traditional ceremonials in the African nation.

She said:

“The only way I can describe what I do, is that I love our music – it brings people together and we just forget about everything else.”

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“We’re delighted to be introducing Home – our series of free lunchtime events – and are especially excited to be bringing some fabulous world music into the heart of Lichfield. “Come along and experience these amazing sounds for yourself.”

Admission is free with the concert getting underway at midday.