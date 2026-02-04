A LAST minute strike saw Chasetown beaten on the road at Runcorn Linnets.

The Scholars had hoped to bounce back from their weekend defeat against Bury – and they almost opened the scoring ten minutes in when Kieran Fenton’s curling effort flew just wide.

They went even closer 15 minutes later when Kevin Spinelli’s shot was saved and Luke Yates’ follow-up struck the post.

Runcorn had their own opportunities of note too, with Isaac Graham heading just wide of the upright.

Chasetown breathed a sigh of relief ten minutes into the second half when Nathan Cameron inadvertently flicked a free-kick towards his own goal, but Curtis Pond was on hand to tip the ball over.

Sean Miller fired wide on the hour mark as Runcorn looked to find the breakthrough, before Pond again came to the rescue to turn Adam Rooney’s header over.

It looked as though the points would be shared, but in the fourth minute of stoppage time Harry McGee fired a low free kick home to earn a dramatic win for the home side.