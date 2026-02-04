LICHFIELD City will be desperate to halt a dip in form as manager Ivor Green marks his 250th game in charge.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side host Mickleover this evening (4th February).

The game will see the City boss mark the milestone, but he will be desperate to halt a miserable run which has seen his team slip from the fringes of the play-offs to 15th in the table.

A gap of just seven points now separates Lichfield from the bottom four.

They face a Mickleover side who have their sights on the upper reaches of the table, sitting eighth and just a point off the play-offs.

Kick-off this evening is at 7.45pm.