LICHFIELD Women made it six straight victories on the bounce with a win at Novos.

The long journey to the north east proved a profitable one as Bryany Chalk (2), Jess Panayiotou (2), Grace Collins and Molly Draycott helped pile on the tries.

Draycott also added four conversions to complete a 38-12 scoreline.

The result takes Lichfield up to fourth in the table with five games to go.

Elsewhere, the 2nds fell just short in a 22-17 home defeat against Aston Old Eds.

The visitors controlled the first half and this led to three tries for them before Rachael Squires got one back just before half time.

Twelve minutes into the second period, Squires added another which was converted by Issy Davies.

Lichfield took the lead 18 minutes before the end thanks to a long range effort by Sarah Baugh.

But it was Aimee Tudor, who broke the home resistance in the dying seconds,

converted by Grace Harris.