POLICE have been given extra powers to crackdown on anti-social behaviour by groups of young people in Lichfield city centre.

Officers have had a dispersal order granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

It will apply to the city centre and include areas such as Beacon Park and Stowe Pool a from 3pm on Friday (6th February) until 3pm on Sunday.

The measure has been taken due to an increase in anti-social behaviour by groups of young people.

Staffordshire Police say the measure will also help tackle the use of e-scooters and e-bikes.

Inspector Melissa Byrne, from the Lichfield local policing team, said:

“We don’t take this type of behaviour lightly and we know that anti-social behaviour and associated criminality is having an affect on local people and businesses. “We’re using all of the tools at our disposal to act on these concerns and to put a stop to those persistently causing fear and alarm in our communities. “We’re urging parents and guardians in the area to make sure that young people know this order is in place over the weekend and to explain the consequences that persistent anti-social behaviour can have, both in respect of action taken against offenders and the impact their criminality can have on the local community.”

The dispersal order will see those who fail to comply commit a criminal offence. Officers can also return anyone under the age of 16 to their home address under the restrictions.