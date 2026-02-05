A LICHFIELD venue is teaming up with an award-winning songwriter for a new competition.

The Hub Songwriting Prize will provide emerging young writers with a chance to showcase their talents.

Five selected finalists will be mentored by Guy Chambers at a workshop in March.

The Ivor Novello and Brit Award winner, who wrote the likes of Angels, Let Me Entertain You and Can’t Get You Out of My Head, has teamed up with The Hub at St Mary’s for the initiative.

Anthony Evans, creative director of the Lichfield city centre venue, said:

“Securing an artist of Guy Chambers’ calibre demonstrates what community venues can achieve when they prioritise artist development. “At a time when arts organisations are facing unprecedented challenges, we’re proving that venues like The Hub can still attract world-class talent and create genuinely transformative opportunities for young people.”

The competition is open to songwriters under the age of 30 from Sutton Coldfield, Lichfield district, Cannock, Rugeley and Tamworth.

The overall winner will perform Angels live on stage with Chambers during his evening show at The Hub on 6th March. They will also receive £200 cash.

All five finalists will benefit from performance opportunities at the venue.

Anthony added:

“Grassroots venues are under enormous pressure right now, but that makes initiatives like this even more important. “We’re showing that community venues aren’t just survivors – we’re innovators, creators of opportunity and absolutely essential to the cultural ecosystem.”

To enter, email a link to an original song of no more than four minutes as well as a biography and song description totalling a maximum of 250 words to songwritingprize@thehubstmarys.co.uk. The closing date is 15th February.

For more details visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.