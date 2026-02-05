CHASETOWN’S manager says his side paid the price for failing to take their chances against Runcorn Linnets.
Jamie Hawkins’ men were beaten 1-0 after a last-minute free-kick.
But despite the injury time drama, the Scholars boss said his side had been punished for failing to capitalise on their own chances.
He said:
“The lads were excellent but the harsh reality is that we didn’t lose the game because of the late free-kick.
“We lost because we didn’t take our chances earlier in the game and that left us vulnerable to one mistake or one bit of luck on Runcorn’s part.”
It was a familiar feeling for Hawkins – just two weeks prior Runcorn stole all three points from the Scholars with more late goals in a 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture.
He said:
“It is really tough to take and incredibly harsh on the players.
“I would have been disappointed with a draw in all honesty as I think we bossed the game for large periods but to lose it like that is heartbreaking.
“I thought our shape worked really well. We tweaked it slightly and freshened a few things up and I can’t fault our performance for 90 minutes.”