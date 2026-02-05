THE Staffordshire Commissioner has raised concerns about the future funding of services after major reforms to policing were announced by the Government.

Ben Adams described the proposals as a “death knell for Staffordshire Police”, after it was announced a review is being launched into reducing the number of forces across England and Wales from the current 43.

Commissioner Adams’ own role is being axed in 2028, after the Government confirmed last year Police and Crime Commissioners would be abolished. Their powers are set to be transferred to regional mayors or policing and crime boards made up of local council leaders.

Earlier this week, he presented a four-year investment programme for Staffordshire Police to members of the Police, Fire and Crime Panel, which includes the first two years after his term as commissioner runs out.

He also spoke about the national proposals – described by the Government as “the largest reforms to policing since forces were professionalised two centuries ago” – unveiled last week.

The Staffordshire Commissioner said:

“We’ve had expectations of this for some time and certainly a number of rumours that have been circulated about a reduction in the number of police forces. “The number’s been mooted at somewhere between ten and 15, which means it might well mirror the regional structure we’re involved in at the moment for regional organised crime, where we’re in partnership with West Midlands, Warwickshire and West Mercia. “There’s a review being conducted independently and we should hear back in the summer, which is no coincidence in terms of the way it ties in with some of the devolution clarity that is expected by authorities in the summer. “There may well, in the long term, be some savings as a result of the amalgamation of administration and enabling functions. But I can tell you in this last week that has already given me significant pause as to how we invest and the projects we invest in. “It would not be prudent for me necessarily to invest in technology investments until we know who we’re working with, what systems they’re working with, what training obligations there are and other matters. I think this is a national issue – there’s a real risk in reform of this nature without pace and clarity. “Give us the detail fast please, so I can make some decisions in the interest of Staffordshire’s residents.”

The policing shake-up comes as local government is also facing major reorganisation.

County, borough and district councils are set to be axed in 2028, to be replaced by unitary authorities, while elected mayors will oversee “strategic authorities” covering wider geographical areas.

Commissioner Adams said

“For me the areas that are most concerning are how will police continue to be funded if there’s a disconnect with the local council tax. “If there aren’t clear electoral boundaries we’ve got a problem, because you can’t set tax without some local accountability. That will be a massive change – right from the time of Peel [in the 19th century] there’s been a link back to the public funding. “Previously when these proposals were mooted, I believe under the early days of Tony Blair’s government, it was balancing finances that did for proposals. There is a very big difference between how much is contributed in cities compared with county areas. “The main concern is the confusion, the potential for inertia, people not making decisions they should be making in the next few years about investment and whether it will indeed realise any of the savings. “There’s bits I very much agree with – the potential for a national forensics service, more consistency around IT and procurement – they should deliver efficiencies, but we mustn’t underestimate the amount of work that’s going to have to take place to move from one body to another. “It is a risk for the future that a police force is directed by central government. We’ve always maintained this separation within law in this country and I would support that. “Hopefully, it’s a genuine consultation and people can push back, but we will see. What is for sure is it is going to be a really concerning time for some people in those services – understandably – and the proposal that some of this might not actually happen for several years doesn’t give me any comfort.”