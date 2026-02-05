COUNCILLORS say efforts are being made to “brighten up” the outside of a disused pub in Burntwood.

The former Oak at Sankey’s Corner has become a local eyesore after remaining closed for a number of years.

But after talks with council officials, Cllr Sue Woodward, Labour representative for Chase Terrace ward, said new covers were set to be installed on the boarded up windows in the coming weeks.

She said:

“It is our attempt to brighten up a gutted building that has remained empty for many years. “It has stayed empty because of decisions by the owner and the past tenant that has blighted what is a drab shopping area despite efforts by some of the shopkeepers in the past to improve it.”

Both Cllr Woodward and fellow Chase Terrace ward member Cllr Steve Norman have allocated some of their share of Lichfield District Council’s Clean and Green funding for their ward for the new oak decals to cover the window spaces.

The scheme sees each ward in the district allocated £3,400 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund for small, practical improvements.

Previous works using the money in the area have seen tree planters installed opposite The Oak site.