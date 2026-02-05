A BACKLOG of education psychological assessments for children has been cleared, Staffordshire County Council has revealed.

The authority revealed the reviews – needed for those requiring Education, Health and Care Plans – had seen a waiting list drop from the previous six months time period.

The county council’s Educational Psychology Service has brought the number of children waiting for assessment down from more than 400 last March to fewer than nine at present.

Cllr Janet Higgins, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, said:

“This achievement is a step in the right direction and reflects the hard work and dedication of our Educational Psychology Service. “Clearing the backlog means children and families are getting the support they need more quickly – and we will continue to improve services so no child waits longer than necessary for an assessment.”