THE leader of the Reform UK group at Staffordshire County Council has stepped down from the role just days after taking up the role.

Cllr Chris Large’s decision was made following a family bereavement.

He will also depart his role as Reform UK’s cabinet member for finance and resources, but will continue as a councillor.

It means Cllr Martin Murray will once again become acting leader, having previously held the role following the departure of Cllr Ian Cooper.

Cllr Murray said:

“Chris has done a tremendous job as cabinet member for finance and resources, leading work on the council’s budget and efficiency review. “I’d like to thank Chris personally for everything he has done and offer my wholehearted support to his decision. Family must come first. “I know people will want to wish them well and give Chris the time and space he needs to look after his family.”

The county council said a new cabinet member for finance and resources would be appointed shortly.