PLANNING approval has been granted for new padel tennis courts to be built in Beacon Park.

The facility will feature three floodlit courts on the north side of the pitch and putt golf course.

It had originally been earmarked for another area of the Lichfield park, but was moved following complaints from local residents.

A planning statement accompanying the amended application said:

“The proposal will provide additional recreational services that are lacking in Lichfield. It will complement the existing parks facilities and become a positive contribution to the area.”

The approval comes after a proposal for a specialist indoor padel and pickleball facility in Burntwood were also unveiled.

Full details of the Beacon Park proposals can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.