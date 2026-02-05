A CONSULTATION has been launched to help decide how the future of local councils should look.

The Government is aiming to remove two-tier areas and replace them with unitary authorities instead.

It would mean services currently delivered by Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council would in future come under the remit of a single body.

Five proposals have been put forward after different authorities submitted their ideas for local government reorganisation.

Lichfield District Council has thrown its weight behind a three-way split which would see it in with East Staffordshire and Tamworth.

Meanwhile, Staffordshire County Council has supported a division of council areas which would also see Lichfield district in with the likes of Stoke-on-Trent and the Staffordshire Moorlands too.

The Government is expected to make a final decision on the preferred option in the summer.

Cllr Martin Murray, chair of the Staffordshire Leaders Board, said:

“Local government reorganisation will shape how all local council services will be delivered across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent for decades to come. “This consultation is a vital opportunity for residents, businesses and partners to have their say and help inform the Government’s decision.”

Once a final decision is made, existing councils will continue to deliver services as normal, with new unitary councils not expected to be in place until April 2028 at the earliest.

Cllr Jane Ashworth, vice chair of the Staffordshire Leaders Board, said:

“There are several proposals under consideration – each would have different implications for different communities. “I would strongly encourage people to take time to read the information and share their views through the consultation.”

The consultation is open until 26th March. For more details and to share your views, visit www.staffordshirestokeLGR.org.uk.