A MILESTONE has been reached at a new housing development in Lichfield after a show home opened its doors.

Persimmon Homes officially launched the Cromwell Wharf development off Cricket Lane.

It will eventually see more than 500 two, three and four-bedroom properties built.

The show home was opened by Joe Turner, managing director for Persimmon Homes West Midlands and sales director Elaine Brown.

Elaine said

“Reaching this point is always special. Cromwell Wharf has been years in the making, and it reflects the hard work of teams right across the business. “The homes on offer are modern, energy-efficient homes in a well-connected location, designed to meet the needs of local people. “The development is already proving popular, and we’re excited to welcome more people to visit our brand new show home.”

Prices at the development start at £315,000.