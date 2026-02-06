THE boss of an education trust that saw schools closed due to strikes by teachers has resigned.

Richard Gill CBE had taken a “leave of absence” from his role as chief executive officer at the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership following a series of walkouts by staff in protest at planned redundancies.

But now a statement from the trust has confirmed he has left his position permanently.

“After taking a leave of absence, the chief executive officer has now formally resigned from his role. “The board would like to thank him for his service to the trust and wishes him well for the future. “Lee Miller MBE was appointed interim chief executive officer and accounting officer earlier this week and will continue in those roles. “Working with the board, Lee will lead the trust through this period, drawing on his extensive experience of supporting academy trusts through financial recovery and organisational change. “The board has full confidence in Lee’s leadership and will continue to support him as he engages with colleagues, trade union partners and families. “Our focus is now on the next phase of work – continuing to develop and implement a financial recovery plan that will restore stability and ensure the trust is on a sustainable footing, with pupils’ education and wellbeing at the heart of every decision.”

Industrial action by the National Education Union was finally halted when the trust agreed to pause all current restructuring and redundancy consultations.