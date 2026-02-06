DINERS at a Lichfield restaurant could get a slice of luck as part of National Pizza Day celerbations.

ASK Italian will offer people the chance to get their hands on prizes – including free or discounted food – to mark the event on 9th February.

Guests will be able to choose a box at their table to see what they’ll win.

As well as marking National Pizza Day, ASK Italian is also using the event to showcase its new Pizza a Mano menu, which features ten different 14-inch stone-baked offerings.

Jemma Townsend, from ASK Italian, said:

“The UK pizza scene has seen a big shift towards gourmet and artisanal styles. It’s about superior recipes and a social vibe that comes with enjoying generous pizzas that you cut with scissors – the proper way. “We’re bringing bolder toppings and authentic Italian-inspired techniques for the biggest shake-up to our pizza offering in a generation.”

More details about the National Pizza Day offer can be found online.