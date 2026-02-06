THERE will be local derby action at Lichfield City this weekend when they welcome Boldmere St Michaels.

Ivor Green’s men go into the clash on the back of a confidence-boosting midweek win over Mickleover.

That result means Lichfield lie 12th in a congested league table, just four points off the final play-off spot in fifth.

They take on a Boldmere side who are 17th in the table and go into the clash on the back of a 0-0 draw with Corby in midweek.

Goals from Jack Edwards and Dan Lomas secured victory when the two sides met in the reverse fixture in October.

Kick-off tomorrow (February 7th) is at 3pm.