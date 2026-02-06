A LICHFIELD salon has been named as a finalist in a national awards scheme.

Obsession Salon and Spa is in the running for the Salon of the Year title at the British Hairdressing Business Awards.

The place was secured on the shortlist after hundreds of entries from across the country were reviewed by an expert judging panel.

Obsession’s managing director Karen Wharton said:

“Being named as a finalist is an incredible honour. This recognition reflects the passion and dedication behind everything we do, and to be acknowledged alongside so many respected professionals is genuinely rewarding. “It’s a proud moment and one we’re very grateful for.”

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on 2nd March.