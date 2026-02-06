A RETAILER looks set to stay in Lichfield after talks over a new lease.

A report to a meeting of Lichfield District Council said terms had been agreed over a new five-year extension with New Look for their store on Market Street.

Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance and commissioning, said in his report to the cabinet meeting:

“Burley Browne have advised that the agreed rental is in line with their expectations for the current market on the agreed terms.”

The meeting will take place on 10th February.

