CHASETOWN hit the road for a second time this week as they challenge Newcastle Town.

Jamie Hawkins’ side are desperate to recover some points after a late goal cost them in a defeat at Runcorn Linnets in their midweek fixture.

But the Scholars boss is confident that his side can bounce back despite recent hardships.

He said:

“We will dust ourselves down and we will be ready to go again at Newcastle Town.”

The Scholars secured a three goal victory in the reverse fixture at the beginning of October, but the hosts strut into the game this afternoon (7th February) with new found confidence after going unbeaten in their previous five matches.

Kick-off is at 3pm.