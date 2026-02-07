A CELEBRATION of comic books is coming to Burntwood later this year.

A collection of titles such as X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy and The Simpsons will be taking part in a tour of libraries across Staffordshire.

The 1,500 comics have been collected over decades and been made available by a donor.

First and rare editions will be among those going on show at sites over the next two years.

Cllr Hayley Coles, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“I was a huge fan of comics growing up, reading the Beano, Paddington, Tammy and Cindy, as well as those handed down by my brother. “This is a fascinating collection to be gifted and giving people the chance to come in and read them is a great way to celebrate the National Year of Reading. Comics are also a real gateway to reading and imagination for all ages.”

Part of the display also features a spotlight on local comic book writer Kieron Gillen, who has worked on Marvel projects such as X-Men, Young Avengers and Star Wars.

He said:

“Going to the library was a weekly ritual – and I can absolutely remember key moments when I discovered a still-beloved writer from the shelves. “It’s great to have a chance to show a little of how we work.”

The comics will be on display at Burntwood Library between 18th May and 19th June.