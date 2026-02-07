A COUNCILLOR says public money should not be used to clean-up a former pub in Burntwood.

Decals are set to be applied to boarded up windows of The Oak at Sankey’s Corner in a bid to “brighten up” the disused building after funding was provided via two Lichfield District Council members.

But Cllr Andrew Clissett, Burntwood North representative at Staffordshire County Council, said it was important the property’s owner was made to take responsibility for the state of the site.

He said:

“I do not believe taxpayer funds should be used to perform basic maintenance like boarding repairs or applying decals on privately owned buildings. “The owners have a duty to maintain their properties – and we are using the law to ensure they do exactly that. “The district council’s planning enforcement officer has now completed a site visit and is formally reaching out to the relevant businesses and landowners with specific corrective actions. “This is a crucial step in our active investigation to ensure the precinct is restored to an acceptable standard. “I am fully supportive of immediate operations to remove graffiti from our bus stops and public walls. This is essential to stop the ‘broken window effect’ and make the area feel safer right now. “While I welcome a cleaner environment, these operations must not be used as a way to cover up or excuse private landowners from their legal responsibilities.”

Cllr Clissett said he would continue to work with councillors and police in a bid to improve the shopping centre area.

“Sankeys Corner is home to fantastic local businesses. For these traders to thrive, they need a professional and well-maintained environment. “By pushing for formal enforcement, we are ensuring that the heart of our town is handled with the seriousness it deserves, rather than just receiving a temporary facelift. “I am continuing to work with district councillors and local policing teams to ensure that a cleaner precinct is matched by a more visible police presence and functional public facilities.”