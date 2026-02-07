TWO drop-in sessions are taking place for people to find out more about planned roadworks on the A38.

The carriageway is set to close in both directions from Swinfen Interchange to Hilliard’s Cross from 27th March to 7th April.

The period will be used to realign the road at Streethay as part of HS2 works in the area.

But plans for a diversion during the closure have drawn criticism over the suitability of routes for large volumes of traffic.

Contractors will be hosting two drop-in sessions in partnership with National Highways to offer information about forthcoming works.

The first will take place at the Storage and Fulfilment Services Ltd car park at 108 Common Road in Fradley from 10am to 3pm on 25th February.

A second will then be held opposite Unit 17 in Britannia Business Park from 10am to 3pm on 26th February.