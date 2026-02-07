LICHFIELD’S attention will switch to the Staffordshire Cup this weekend as they welcome Burton in the semi-final.

Rivalry between the two clubs is always intense, so it is bound to be a fiercely-contested game. Kick off today (7th February) is at 2.15pm.

Lichfield have a few injury issues, but can still put out a strong squad of 20, which will include deserved debuts for Fraser Eadie and George Butler.

Elsewhere, the men’s 2nd XV are due to visit Oswestry in the league subject to a pitch inspection.

On Sunday, the women’s 2nds visit Handsworth in the afternoon, at the same time the girls under 18s host Worcester in the National Cup Regional Stage semi-final.

In the morning, the boys under 15s and under 14s entertain Barton and Wolverhampton respectively at the county cup semi-final stage.