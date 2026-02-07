A RETAILER looks set to open a new store in Lichfield after submitting a planning application for new signage to be put up.

Savers, which specialises in health, beauty and homeware products, is hoping for permission to rebrand the former Bodycare unit in the Three Spires Shopping Centre.

Proposals for fascia and projecting signs with the company’s branding have been submitted to Lichfield District Council for approval.

A planning statement said:

“Although the proposal will be located within a conservation area, the signs are located on a modern high street with little historic reference and therefore the signs would be in keeping with surrounding area.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.