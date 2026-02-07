LICHFIELD suffered derby day disappointment as they went down 2-0 at home to Boldmere St Michaels.

Second half strikes from Pedro Lima and James Tague proved the difference between the two sides.

The visitors saw early chances go begging when City keeper Brendon Bunn saved well at his near post before tipping over after the Mikes had carved out a one-on-one opportunity.

Boldmere sent a low effort wide as they continued to pressure the home goal.

But the visitors almost gifted City an opener when a defender sliced a Charlie Footes cross towards his own goal, but goalkeeper Jonathan Brown spared the blushes with a good save.

The Mikes spurned another one-on-one chance before the break.

The visitors did eventually make the breakthrough five minutes into the second period when a corner was turned home by Lima.

Footes sent a header wide of the target as City looked for a leveller, while John Brown also saw a low strike saved.

The game was put beyond doubt eight minutes from time when a neat finish from Tague gave Bunn no chance.