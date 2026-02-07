THE Government has handed over almost £250,000 in additional funding to St Giles Hospice.

The money is part of £25million boost for the sector, which will see a total of 158 hospices in the country benefit from the top-up.

It will be used to help fund building repairs and upgrade IT equipment.

Lichfield MP Dave Robertson said:

“I know that St Giles Hospice delivers crucial care and support in Lichfield, Burntwood and the wider area for people with life-limiting conditions and their loved ones. “I’m proud that this Labour Government is supporting palliative and end of life care.”

The funding brings the total funding pot made available to hospices across England in the past two financial years to £125million.

Minister of State for Care Stephen Kinnock said:

“I am delighted that this additional cash boost has now been allocated to hospices. “I thank Hospice UK for facilitating this so quickly, so hospices can swiftly contract any vital work and upgrades – making sure patients are being treated in the best possible environment. “As Minister for Care, I am determined to transform palliative and end-of-life care by implementing a modern services framework. This will reduce the postcode lottery so every patient and family can get the high-quality care they deserve. “This Government is delivering an NHS that is fit for the future including by shifting care out of hospitals and into the community.”