A NEW pilot scheme is set to support local businesses with fully-funded apprenticeships.

The Staffordshire Business Support Pilot is aiming to help power growth, boost productivity and deliver a skilled workforce.

Delivered by the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub, it will use Staffordshire County Council’s available apprenticeship levy to cover 100% of training and assessment costs for eligible employers.

Cllr Martin Murray, Staffordshire County Council’s acting leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, said:

“We know that skills shortages are one of the biggest barriers to business growth. This pilot is a practical way of unlocking funding already available to us and putting it to work for Staffordshire employers. “By removing the cost of apprenticeship training, we’re helping businesses invest in their workforce, strengthen productivity and create opportunities for people at all stages of their careers.”

The pilot is designed to support a wide range of sectors, including health and social care, digital, engineering, construction and the growing green economy.

It is hoped to benefit existing employees looking to develop new skills, new recruits, care leavers and individuals with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Rachel Wood, Growth Hub manager, said:

“Staffordshire businesses want to grow but face real challenges in recruiting and developing the skills they need. This pilot helps employers boost productivity and performance by developing their existing workforce, without the cost and risk of additional recruitment. “It uses apprenticeship funding to build skills from within, removing the cost barrier to high-quality apprenticeship training. “By delivering this through the Growth Hub, we are providing a simple, locally-driven solution that gives employers a straightforward route to investing in the local economy.”

For more information, visit stokestaffsgrowthhub.co.uk or call 0300 111 8002.