AN actress who performed as an iconic Bond girl is coming to the stage as part of a Lichfield producer’s new show.

Madeline Smith, who starred in Live and Let Die, will appear in From Bond With Love at the Lichfield Garrick on 25th June.

As well as her starring role in the 007 franchise, the actress has also appeared in movies such as The Vampire Lovers, Theatre of Blood and Carry On Matron.

The show will feature 20 iconic theme songs from the Bond series performed by a live band and three singers, with stories surrounding the films told between the numbers.

Lichfield-based producer Tom Roberts said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Madeline to Lichfield. She really has ‘been there and done it’. “Her stories will bring an extra dimension to the show and we can’t wait to have her on board.”

Tickets for From Bond With Love are available by calling the box office on 01543 412121 or visiting www.Lichfieldgarrick.com.