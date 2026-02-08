A BURNTWOOD teenager has scooped motorsport success – despite only recently starting driving lessons.

Liam Brotherhood, 17, landed first place in the Association of East Midland Motor Club’s 2025 Autosolo Championship in his Suzuki Swift.

The youngster has been competing since he was 14 and has rapidly risen in rank amongst fellow seasoned competitors.

He has now scooped the 1400cc standard car class title after competing at circuits including Curborough and Donnington Park.

Liam said:

“It’s incredibly competitive. Being limited to a standard car in no way slows down any of the competitors in the sport, so I’ve really had to push the car hard. “If anyone would like to try it, they certainly don’t need an expensive car to compete in. Anything taxed and with an MOT will do. “The sport now allows drivers from as young as 13 to compete. Not only are they learning to drive and control a car in a dedicated safe environment, but they improve their social skills just by getting involved by interacting with the other drivers, officials and spectators.”

For more details on the sport, contact the Cannock and District Car Club via linktr.ee/CDCC.

Marshalls are also being invited to support the club’s next meeting on 22nd February.