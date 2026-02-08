A LOCAL business has donated £2,000 to We Love Lichfield.

Hutchings Civils and Hire Ltd handed over the money after seeing the positive impact the fund makes to voluntary groups in the area.

Director Elaine Hutchings BEM said she was delighted to be able to help support We Love Lichfield.

She said:

“As a business, Hutchings Civils and Hire Ltd supports our local community, but on a personal level I feel it’s important as an individual to also contribute in any way possible. “I feel passionate about supporting where I live and work and want to make a difference wherever and whenever I can.”

Money raised for We Love Lichfield is invested through an endowment fund, with the financial return distributed as small grants across the area.

Alex Keller, We Love Lichfield panel advisor, said:

“A huge thanks to Elaine for this donation to We Love Lichfield and for all the hard work she does for our community. “All the money we raise goes towards making a difference across our district. We all know money is tight at the moment, but as businesses start to make their plans for 2026-27 I put out a plea to support us in any way you can.”

For more information on the fund visit welovelichfield.com.