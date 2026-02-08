BLUR drummer Dave Rowntree is coming to Lichfield to discuss his new photography book offering a glimpse into the early days of the band.

No One You Know features hundreds of previously unseen images charting the formative years of the hit group.

The photographs were captured by Dave via the lens of his Olympus OM10 camera.

He said:

“The pictures I took are of a band right at the start of their career. They’re of what we did between the gigs, interviews and photo sessions. They’re of us hanging out, relaxing, travelling, eating and – especially in the early days – drinking. “They’re snapshots of what life in Blur was really like in the first few years when the TV cameras and tape recorders were turned off.”

As well as being a member of Blur, Dave is also a political activist, a solicitor, an animator and writes music for film and TV.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Dave Rowntree really lives life to the full – and No One You Know is a fantastic record of behind the scenes, personal moments, documenting the early days of superstardom.”

Tickets for the show at The Hub at St Mary’s on 26th February. Tickets start at £16 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.