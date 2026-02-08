PASSENGERS travelling on the West Coast Main Line will face disruption when improvement works take place over Easter.

Network Rail will be carrying out the latest stage of a £400million upgrade programme on the route between 3rd and 20th April.

It will mean people travelling to and from Lichfield Trent Valley could see disruption on their journeys.

Work includes renewal of track which will see no trains running between Milton Keynes and London Euston from 3rd to 8th April. Rail replacement buses will operate.

There will also be alternative transport options in place for those travelling north when overhead line maintenance takes place between Preston and Oxenholme on 4th and 5th April – with no services between Preston and Lancaster from 11th to 20th April.

Julien Dehornoy, North West and Central Deputy Regional Managing Director at Network Rail, said:

“The West Coast Main Line is one of Britain’s most important railway lines. We’re investing in it over this Easter period to ensure a more reliable, resilient railway that communities and businesses can depend on for decades to come. “Passengers should be aware that this work will mean some changes to journeys and should plan their trips ahead of time.”

People are urged to check www.nationalrail.co.uk before they travel.