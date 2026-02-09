CAMPER vans are heading to Chasewater as part of an owners’ event.

Owners of Volkswagen models are invited to join the Midlands Dub Klub event on 22nd February.

A spokesperson said:

“Whether you’ve got a classic splitty, a T2, T4, T5 or anything in between, this is a relaxed get-together for VW lovers to park up, chat vans, and enjoy the scenery.

“Bring your camper, bring your stories, and bring the family – everyone’s welcome.

“Let’s fill Chasewater with colour, character and classic VW spirit”