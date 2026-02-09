CAMPER vans are heading to Chasewater as part of an owners’ event.

Owners of Volkswagen models are invited to join the Midlands Dub Klub event on 22nd February.

A spokesperson said:

“Whether you’ve got a classic splitty, a T2, T4, T5 or anything in between, this is a relaxed get-together for VW lovers to park up, chat vans, and enjoy the scenery.

“Bring your camper, bring your stories, and bring the family – everyone’s welcome.

“Let’s fill Chasewater with colour, character and classic VW spirit”

The event will run from 10am to 2pm.

For more details visit the Midlands Dub Klub Facebook page.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments