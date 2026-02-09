INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day is set to be marked at an event in Lichfield.

The Guildhall will host a women-only discussion panel, live music, poetry readings and an open mic space on 8th March.

Organised by Lichfield City Council and Mayor Claire Pinder-Smith, the event will run from 2pm to 5pm.

A spokesperson said:

“The event aims to recognise the creativity, resilience and influence of women, and to provide a platform where stories, perspectives and talents can be shared. “There is also the opportunity to host a stall or stand to showcase local women‑led businesses and charities. We also welcome proposals for performances, artwork, and more to help create a varied afternoon.”

For more details, email civic@lichfield.gov.uk or call 01543 309858.