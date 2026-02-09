LICHFIELD bounced back to winning ways after 4-2 victory over Barton.

Things couldn’t have started better for the city side as they took the lead through Adam Geldard-Williams.

But the advantage didn’t last long as a back post tap in allowed Barton to level the scores.

Lichfield recomposed themselves and managed to go back in front heading into the break thanks to a fine Josh Smith finish.

The second period saw Barton go in search of another leveller but finding themselves on the receiving end of some fine counter-attacking hockey.

Tom Gardiner set off a chain reaction of two-touch play which saw Matt Cooper dispatch a first-time reverse into the roof of the net for 3-1.

Again Barton hit back though and reduced the deficit with time running out.

But it was to be Lichfield who had the final say – and kept themselves second in the table – when Corey Frost wrapped up the 4-2 victory.