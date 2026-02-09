A LICHFIELD chef is celebrating after cooking up a Michelin star for a local restaurant.

Liam Dillon received the honour at a ceremony in Dublin.

The venue is one of two Midlands restaurants to pick up a Michelin star for the first time – and one of only 20 new additions in the UK and Ireland.

A spokesperson for the Michelin Guide said:

“The Boat’s star is the culmination of years of development by chef Liam Dillon. “His intricate dishes spotlight superb local produce, plus some from his own micro farm.”

The accolade means the area now has two Michelin-starred restaurants after Upstairs by Tom Shepherd in the city centre was previously honoured.