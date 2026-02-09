THE music of Joy Division will be celebrated at a gig in Lichfield.

The pioneering band shot to prominence in the post-punk movement of of the late 1970s and 1980s.

Now Transmission will recreate the atmosphere of a Joy Division gig when they perform at The Hub at St Mary’s on 27th February.

Anthony Evans, creative director of the venue, said:

“Transmission consistently receive excellent reviews for their authenticity and musical accuracy.”

Tickets are £17 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.