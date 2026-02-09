PEOPLE with connections to a local historic engineering site are being asked to share their memories.

Lichfield Waterworks Trust is conducting further research into Sandfields Pumping Station and are looking for stories from former workers in the filtration plant.

They are keen to hear anecdotes and experiences of those who once staffed the facility.

A spokesperson said:

“We would love to hear from anyone who worked there, or who has family or friends who did. “We are especially interested in hearing about what it was like to work there, the kind of work that was involved and the challenges that staff faced. “Even small recollections or anecdotes would be incredibly valuable to help us build a fuller picture of the site’s history.”

Anyone able to offer insights can email chairman@lichfieldwaterworkstrust.co.uk.