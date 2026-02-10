AN army doctor has taken on a new challenge after facing off against TV’s gladiators.

Captain Ella Donnelly, of 21 Multi Role Medical Regiment, progressed through her heat in the popular show on Saturday (7th February).

The medic, who spent time at Defence Medical Services in Whittington, wowed the audience as she set a new record in her first event before posting another competition best in The Eliminator finale.

She said:

“I was much more nervous than I thought I would be, but it was amazing. It was a strong start.”

Ella, who has just received her first call-up to the England Rugby League training squad ahead of the World Cup in Australia later this year, only applied for the show after seeing a Facebook pop-up asking for potential contenders.

But her competitive instincts clicked in and she was soon called to an audition.

She said:

“I didn’t know anything about Gladiators – I probably would have ignored it, but a friend who just happened to be sitting with me said I would be great at it and should apply. “The audition was a really fun day with lots of challenges and screen tests. I heard back pretty quickly that I had made the next stage. “I actually had to leave in the middle of the trials as I had an important rugby game, but they kindly allowed me to leave and come back to catch up on what I’d missed. “On my first TV appearance, excitement was the overriding emotion, with a touch of nerves. “I’ve never done TV before, so didn’t know what to expect, but it’s such a great opportunity and I was really keen to test myself against the Gladiators. “I am confident of progressing in the show because of my sporting background and everyone telling me I’d be great, but you never know until you get there.”