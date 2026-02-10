A LICHFIELD pub has hit the bullseye after being paid a visit by darts sensation Luke Littler.

The star – known as The Nuke – dropped into The Feathers after the venue won a competition with KP Nuts.

Littler joined locals at the oche, played matches with the pub’s darts team and chatted with regulars about his rise to stardom.

The PDC Darts World Champion, said:

“Nights like this are what it’s all about. The atmosphere was unreal – everyone was so welcoming and up for a game. “I loved meeting the locals and throwing a few darts with them.”

Andy Matthews, from The Feathers darts team, was among those to test himself against the sporting superstar.

He said:

“I can’t believe we’ve just played against Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler. “We’re so grateful to KP Nuts and Luke for putting this event on for us. For a little darts team in Lichfield to win this is unbelievable. “The world champion walking into our local – everyone’s faces were a picture. It’s not something you get to do everyday.”

Tracey and Mike Kingston, owners of The Feathers Inn, said:

“The pub simply erupted when Luke walked through the door. “We have never seen our regulars look more stunned. The reaction from everyone was amazing.”