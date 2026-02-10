A SHENSTONE garden centre is hosting a number of events for people to treat their loved ones on Mother’s Day.

Dobbies will have wreath-making workshops and afternoon tea sessions from 13th to 15th March.

Ayesha Nickson, from Dobbies, said:

“Mother’s Day is a special day for many of our customers, and we love being part of the celebration. “Our two experiences at the Shenstone store are the perfect way to spend quality time together. “The Mother’s Day planted wreath workshop is a brand-new event for this year – and with the option to add on an afternoon tea, this is a great way to show the mother figure in your life just how much you care.”

The workshops are £37.50 while afternoon tea starts at £25 or £22.50 if the two are booked together. For more details visit www.dobbies.com/events.