LICHFIELD Hockey Club’s women continued their winning streak with a 5-2 triumph at Olton and West Warwickshire.

The visitors started strongly and dominated from the off, seeing Amy Palmer and Laura Jackson score two short corners inside the first 15 minutes.

Olton then hit a spell of possession, but the city women were organised and defended well.

Ella Delderfield completed the scoring in the first half to finish off a well-worked team goal.

The second half brought a little bit more excitement with Olton creeping a higher and finding themselves with more opportunities.

Despite some excellent saves from goalkeeper Phoebe McLeish and a stop on the line from Palmer, the hosts denied Lichfield a clean sheet with a reverse strike.

The visitors responded with a fast attack and Emily Dale slotted in a fourth goal.

Olton were then awarded a stroke after a foul was deemed deliberate. McLeish stretched out a glove on the goalwards shot but could do nothing to prevent it creeping over the line.

With the score at 4-2 at ten minutes left, Lichfield put the game beyond doubt when Delderfield secured her second of the afternoon.