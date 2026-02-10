A LOCAL nursery firm says it plans to recruit more than 500 new apprentices across the UK.

Busy Bees’s recruitment drive will see it build on an existing cohort of 1,100 people who are training at its 357 sites.

The new candidates will be given practical experience and work towards a Level 2, 3 or 5 qualification in childcare and education, as well as securing a guaranteed job at the end of their training.

It comes after the company was ranked in the top five of both the The Sunday Times Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers 2025 and the Department for Education rankings for apprenticeships.

Emma Langford, European people director at Busy Bees, said:

“Our apprenticeship programme reflects the culture we’re so proud of at Busy Bees – one that is rooted in investing in our people and nurturing future talent. “We welcome ambitious individuals who want to build a career in early years while making a meaningful difference to children’s lives. Our apprentices play a vital role in shaping children’s formative years, and we’re incredibly proud of their dedication, professionalism and commitment to supporting children’s learning and development.”

Emily Mellors, who joined Busy Bees as an apprentice in September 2024, said:

“I chose to do an apprenticeship as I’ve always had a passion for working with children since I was a little girl. I love watching the children grow in confidence and come into a happy setting. “I recommend doing an early years apprenticeship because it gives you hands-on experience from the very start, helping you build real skills while you learn. It also helps you grow in confidence, communication and responsibility early on, while earning and gaining a qualification at the same time.”

More details about apprenticeship opportunities at Busy Bees can be found at www.busybeeschildcare.co.uk/working-at-busy-bees.