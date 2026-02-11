CHASETOWN are on the road again for another midweek fixture as they take on fellow play-off hopefuls Shifnal Town.

The Scholars go into the fixture after taking three points from a possible nine against the league’s top three sides in a tough recent run of games.

Jamie Hawkins’ side struggled to find the net in their previous two fixtures, but the Scholars boss is not concerned about a goal drought.

He said:

“We would have liked to have scored a few more goals and it is something that we have discussed as a group. “However, we have been creating chances and so long as we continue to do that then the goals will come.”

Goal difference is all that separates the two sides in the table – Shifnal were high flying entering the new year, but a winless 2026 has seen them descend through the rankings.

Chasetown must pick up results if they want to compete for promotion by the end of the season.

Hawkins said:

“If we can reach the level of performance that we have done in recent games – despite not always getting the results we feel we deserve – I am confident that those performances will start bringing positive results. “We know just how good Shifnal are. They have multiple threats that we have to combat so we need to be fully focused and prepared for the battle.”

Kick off at Coppice Green Lane is at 7.45pm this evening (11th February).